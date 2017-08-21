Hattiesburg woman searching for owner of antique bracelet

A Hattiesburg woman has turned to social media to find the owner of an antique bracelet.

Peggy Helton posted on social media a picture of the charm bracelet asking her friends to help her find the owner.

"I found this charm bracelet many years ago in an alley in the Oaks District of Hattiesburg," Helton said in the post. "I'll be happy to give it to them."

Helton believes the bracelet is from the 60s.

Helton said there are many identifying charms on the bracelet. Some of the charms say Petal High School, Hattiesburg High, Dusty, LO&CJ, and the date 8-15-65.

If you have information on who the bracelet might belong to contact Helton on her Facebook page here.

