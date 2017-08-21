USM protests remain peaceful

More than 200 people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Sunday to speak their mind against the state flag.

This was the 95th week a group of supporters of the state flag took to campus. The group has met every Sunday since the flag was removed from campus.

Counter-protesters also lined the front of campus.

University and Hattiesburg police had designated sections for each side and asked protesters to not bring any weapons or violence to campus.

No arrests were made but some people were asked to leave, according to police.

