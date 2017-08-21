Forecast: Not rain expected for today.

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We only have about a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm so hopefully most of us will be able to view the eclipse without much of a problem. We are expecting 82% coverage of the sun at 1:28 PM. Make sure if you look at it to have the proper eyewear on.

Highs today are expected to top out in the lower to mid 90s and lows tonight with be in the lower to lower to mid 70s.

We will have a better shot at showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Out in the tropics, things continue to be active. For the latest on that, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic