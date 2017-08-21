Forecast: Not rain expected for today.

When Cindy Rawls' 89-year-old father moved in with her, little did she know the road in front of her.More >>
A Hattiesburg woman has turned to social media to find the owner of an antique bracelet.More >>
More than 200 people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Sunday to speak their mind against the state flag.More >>
To kick off the new academic year, The University of Southern Mississippi will host its annual Welcome Week event, Aug. 21 – 24, to welcome incoming freshmen and transfer students to the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.More >>
Kendyl Terrell swore she wasn’t nervous, at all, when about four minutes into the first football game of her high school career, she pulled on her helmet to trot out on to the field and into the Hattiesburg High School history books.More >>
