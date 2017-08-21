Southern Miss Gulf Park to Host Welcome Week Aug. 21- 24

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

To kick off the new academic year, The University of Southern Mississippi will host its annual Welcome Week event, Aug. 21 – 24, to welcome incoming freshmen and transfer students to the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.

Hosted by the Division of Student Affairs, Welcome Week is an annual tradition on the Gulf Park campus intended to foster Golden Eagle spirit for both new and returning students. Students engage with many groups on campus, including members of the administration, academic colleges, various departments and other students.

During the weeklong event, students are provided with opportunities to not only meet with fellow peers and faculty and staff, but also identify campus resources, connect with student organizations and engage in Southern Miss traditions.

According to student affairs coordinator Jolanda Taylor, activities and events planned throughout Welcome Week are designed to introduce students to academic and student programs that can help them in their transition to college and access the resources and opportunities available to them.

“Our overall goal for the week is that students feel connected to the University and are inspired to academically and personally be successful,” said Taylor. “After participating in Welcome Week, I hope our students make new friends, get involved in student groups and understand more about college expectations.”

To view the schedule of programming during Welcome Week, visit www.usm.edu/gulfparkww. Welcome Week is co-sponsored by Eagle Dining and Barnes and Noble Bookstore.

