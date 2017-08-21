Shannon Dawson looks for consistency from USM offense

The Golden Eagles averaged 472.8 yards of total offense and 32.8 points per game in offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's first season.

The 2017 Southern Miss offense is faced with the challenge of replacing its all-time leading passer Nick Mullens. As sophomore Keon Howard and junior Kwadra Griggs battle for the starting quarterback position, Dawson reiterates the importance of utilizing USM's weapons.

The Eagles return 1,000-yard running back Ito Smith and 1,000-yard receiver in Allenzae Staggers.

"We've got to consistently make plays, routine plays, I'm not talking about anything super-human," Dawson said. "You look at last year, really the ups and downs we're not talking about the super-human plays. We're just talking about the routine plays, just make the routine plays. And typically when you got better players, you make those routine plays bigger. I think that the quicker we can realize to lean on the playmakers we got and try not to do it all ourselves, we'll be pretty good."

