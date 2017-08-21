USM soccer improves to 2-0 on last-minute goal

Kendyl Terrell swore she wasn’t nervous, at all, when about four minutes into the first football game of her high school career, she pulled on her helmet to trot out on to the field and into the Hattiesburg High School history books.More >>
The Golden Eagles averaged 472.8 yards of total offense and 32.8 points per game in offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's first season. The 2017 Southern Miss offense is faced with the challenge of replacing its all-time leading passer Nick Mullens.
Southern Miss soccer concluded its opening weekend with a 3-2 win over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday. The Golden Eagles trailed 2-1 in the 80th minute before Becky McMullan fired one just past the SFA goalie's reach, ricocheting off the left post for the equalizer.
