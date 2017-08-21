USM soccer improves to 2-0 on last-minute goal

USM freshman Miah Zuazua scored the game-winning goal in the Golden Eagles' 3-2 win over Stephen F. Austin. Courtesy: WDAM

Southern Miss soccer concluded its opening weekend with a 3-2 win over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles trailed 2-1 in the 80th minute before Becky McMullan fired one just past the SFA goalie's reach, ricocheting off the left post for the equalizer. McMullan, a senior from Northern Ireland, has recorded three goals in the first two games.

With the match tied at 2-2, USM junior Hannah Abrams drew a penalty. Golden Eagle freshman Miah Zuazua's penalty kick found the back of the net, giving USM the lead with 90 seconds remaining.

The goal proved to be the decider as Southern Miss has started 2-0 for the second straight season.

USM returns to action on August 25 at Lamar.

