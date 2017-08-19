Law officers honored before Petal-Hattiesburg football game

Law enforcement officers from several agencies make their way onto the Petal High School football field to be honored before the Panthers-Tigers football game. Photo credit WDAM.

Area law enforcement officers were honored before Saturday night's Petal High School-Hattiesburg High School football game.

Officers from the Petal School District, the Petal Police Department, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff's Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Department were given a special thank you on the football field before kick-off.

Officers were also invited to tailgate with fans.

A moment of silence was also observed for law officers who recently lost their lives in the line of duty.

