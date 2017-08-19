'Havana Nights' raises money for HAC outreach programs

The 2nd annual "Havana Nights" was held at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center. Photo credit WDAM.

The Hattiesburg Arts Council hosted an event dedicated to Cuban culture Saturday night, during its second annual, "Havana Nights."

It was held at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center and it was a fundraiser for the organization's SmART Space Outreach programs.

It featured live Cuban music and food and a silent auction of children's art.

