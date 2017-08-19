4th annual El Grito Festival held at Town Square Park

The 4th annual El Grito Latin Festival was held at Town Square Park Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Hattiesburg's Town Square Park hosted an event celebrating Latin culture Saturday.

The annual El Grito Latin Festival featured live entertainment, along with lots of food and activities and games for children.

It was free of charge and kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month.

This was the 4th year for the event.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.