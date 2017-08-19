'Superhero Saturday' raises money for HFD Benevolent Fund

Superhero Saturday for fire and rescue personnel was held at Java Werks. Photo credit WDAM.

Two Hub City businesses teamed up Saturday to help support Hattiesburg Firefighters.

A "Superhero Saturday" event at Java Werks Coffee and Tea was co-sponsored by Papa John's Pizza.

It raised money for the Hattiesburg Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Lots of children, and a few adults, showed up in their favorite superhero costume.

There were also lots of games and other activities for children.

The funds raised will be presented to the Hattiesburg Fire Department during the annual 9/11 ceremony downtown.

"It's the second year that we've done that," said John Pace, director of marketing and community outreach for Papa John's of South Mississippi. "I'll go out now and find some sponsors to add to what we've done here today."

"We really appreciate the show of support the community has shown us and a lot of kids have come out and parents have come out," said Paul Presley, chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department. "It's been a good thing for us."

Funds raised from another "Superhero Saturday" event just a month ago for the Liquori Tate Foundation will also be presented at the upcoming 9/11 ceremony.

