ROUNDUP: Friday Night Lights in the Pine Belt

Drew Causey expected his Oak Grove High School Warriors to get off to a good start Friday night against the Purvis High School Tornadoes.

His Warriors apparently listened.

Oak Grove scored on its first two possessions to roll to a 31-0 halftime lead and never looked back in rolling over its Lamar County rival 45-7 at Warrior Stadium.

“We started out fast,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said.

Quarterback Jon Rhys Plumlee threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, while Tyler Taylor and Hayes Maples each ran for one as the Warriors piled up 511 yards total offense.

Plumlee capped off a four-play, opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run that featured defensive stalwarts Hayes Maples, Jack Harris and Jaden Crumedy in a package that had one of them getting the football and the others blocking.

After a quick Purvis possession, Oak Grove scored again on a touchdown pass from Plumlee to Deltarus Thompson, and the Warriors were off to the races.

Plumlee completed 14 of 16 passes for 239 with the three touchdowns and no interceptions. Two of his scoring passes went to Kevin Barnett.

“He was very effective,” Causey said.

Maples, who had posted consecutive, 100-plus-tackle seasons as a linebacker, came up with an interception, a fumble and scored a rushing touchdown.

Purvis scored in the third quarter when Purvs caught Oak Grove in a blitz, and running back John Bolton popped through for a 79-yard touchdown run. Bolton finished with 129 yards on 19 carries.

Oak Grove will host Wayne County High School at 7 p.m. Friday, while Purvis will welcome West Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wayne County beat West Jones High School 43-7 Friday, while West Marion lost Thursday 38-18 at Presbyterian Christian School.

Forrest County Agricultural 46, Vancleave 33

VANCLEAVE _ In a seesaw game that saw nine lead changes, the Aggies outscored the Bulldogs 20-0 in the fourth quarter to give Jeff Stockstill his first win as the new FCAHS coach.

“We finally got things figured out about midway through the second half and were able to run the ball more effectively, but we sputtered, to say the least,” Stockstill said. “I told them after the game, there was good, there was bad and there was ugly, but the main point to take away from Friday night was that there were many opportunities for these guys to just lie down and take it, but they kept battling back.”

Sophomore Devonte Dixon and just A.J. Wilson each rushed for two touchdowns, while senior Cornelisu Smith ran for a touchdown on offense and added a second when he scooped up a fumble and scored.

All told, FCAHS ran for 300 yards against Vancleave, averaging 6.0 yards a carry.

The Aggies will visit Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Perry Central 20, Resurrection 10

NEW AUGUSTA _ McKail Sumrall rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to pace the Bulldogs past the Eagles Friday in the season-opener for both teams.

Tijuane Bolton added 64 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries as Perry Central jumped out to an early lead.

The Bulldogs led 13-0 in the second quarter on a 73-yard run by Sumrall and a 2-yard by Bolton. Resurrection cut the lead to 13-3 at halftime on Laken Sinkins’ 19-yard field goal.

The Eagles pulled within 13-10 on a touchdown pass from Blake Porter to Patrick Roth, but Sumrall scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter to go back ahead by two scores.

The Bulldogs will host Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies rolled past Vancleave High School 46-33.

South Jones 36, Sumrall 0

SUMRALL _ Junior quarterback John Mitchell threw three touchdown passes and senior defensive end Terrell Keys returned a fumble 40 yards for a score as the Braves shut down the Bobcats.

Sumrall managed just 97 yards on offense.

“We got off to fast start, but kind of slowed down a little bit in the first quarter,” “It was a bunch of first-game kind of mistakes, getting the rust off, getting where we need to go. But I thought the kids did well, and (eventually) we got a lot of our young kids in.”

South Jones took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell to senior Shiwon Lovett, and then grabbed a 23-0 halftime lead by scoring three times in the second quarter on a safety and touchdown passes by Mitchell to senior Ja’Vharian Cooley (29 yards) and senior Cade Locklear (28 yards).

Keys returned his fumble to give the Braves a 29-0 lead and Henry Agee capped the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown.

Agee led South Jones with 71 yards on 12 carries. Mitchell was 8 of 13 for 139 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

South Jones welcomes Hancock High School at 7 p.m. Friday, while Sumrall will host Wesson High School. Wesson won its opener 32-12 over Crystal Springs High School Friday night.

Hancock 35, Pearl River Central 0

KILN _ The Blue Devils fell behind 14-0 at halftime Friday and never recovered as the Hawks forced three turnovers, returning one into a 65-yard touchdown.

Pearl River Central managed just 97 yards total offense. Running back Louis Reece was limited to 38 yards rushing.

Hancock put up 306 yards total offense, including 196 yards on the ground, and turned the ball over only once.

The Blue Devils travel to Poplarville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornet will be looking for a Pearl River County sweep after knocking off Picayune High School 27-24 Friday night.

PCS-West Marion revisited

HATTIESBURG _ There was not any question that Presbyterian Christian School had run the ball well in its 38-18 season-opening victory Thursday over visiting West Marion High School.

Exactly how well didn’t materialize until the dust had settled.

One season after bidding adieu to the heart and soul of its ground game for the past four years, Mississippi’s all-time leading prep rusher Isaiah Woullard, the Bobcats ran for 425 yards and four touchdowns against the Trojans.

With Woullard watching from the sideline, senior Sheldon James put up Woullard-like numbers, rushing for 235 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 53 yards and 75 yards.

Junior Alden Rhian added 148 yards , including a 38-yard scoring run, on just nine carries.

All told, seven players carried the football at least once for the Bobcats.

“Trap, pull, counter, that’s what we do, and the counter opened up,” PCS coach Joey Hawkins said. “They played us well on our outside stuff, so we had to go in, and the counter probably generated about 250 yards.

Hawkins praised a veteran offensive line, as well as tight ends Thomas Holford and Tyson Keys, for their play.

“Our offensive line, they’re smart, they’re good, they’re tough, they’ve got low pad level, and our tight ends are two of the best I’ve ever had,” Hawkins said.

Though they came out on the short end Thursday, the Trojans offense did some serious damage behind sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Holmes.

West Marion rolled up 414 yards, including 143 yards rushing. Holmes accounted for all three Trojan touchdowns, rushing for one and throwing for two. He completed 13 of 30 passes for 271 yards.

West Marion freshman Qavonte Swanigan had six catches for 111 yards.

PCS travels to Columbia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday, while West Marion visits Purvis High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

