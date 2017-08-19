Jones county man facing multiple animal cruelty charges

A Jones County man is behind bars after a possible dog fighting ring was discovered Friday.

Push Seaberry was arrested Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff's Office. Seaberry will be charged with one count for dog fighting and nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Investigators said videos were recovered from the scene showing Seaberry fighting some of the dogs recovered.

Seaberry will have his initial appearance Sunday at 2 p.m. WDAM will be in the courtroom.

