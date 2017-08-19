Solar Eclipse Blood Drive in Hattiesburg

United Blood Services is giving donors the opportunity to align their power to make an impact with the needs of the community.

The Hattiesburg center is hosting a "Solar Eclipse Blood Drive" through the weekend.

Donors will receive a “Solar Eclipse Blood Donor” T-shirt and NASA approved eclipse viewing glasses, while supplies last.

If you'd like to donate, head to the Hattiesburg Donor Center at 805 S. 28th Avenue:

Sunday, August 20th: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, August 21st: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Schedule your appointment to donate at www.bloodhero.com or call 877-827-4376.

Donors can visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org the day of their donation and click on the “Health History Questionnaire”. This allows donors to complete the interview portion of their donation online, in the privacy of their home or office. Make sure to print your “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it with you to your donation.

