Expo celebrates Pine Belt Women in Hattiesburg

It was a day to celebrate the ladies of the region Saturday at the Pine Belt Women's Expo in Hattiesburg.

The fifth annual event took place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center, hosted by Emerge Events and Platinum Sponsor Merit Health Wesley.

Over one hundred business and organizations joined together to showcase their products and services for woman in one convenient location.

Women were able to shop, browse informational booths and enjoy seminars and demos. There was also on-site childcare available.

For more information on the event, head to www.pinebeltwomensexpo.com.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.