USM student charged with sexual battery - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM student charged with sexual battery

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Eric Camp. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Department. Eric Camp. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Department.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A University of Southern Miss student is facing a felony charge after an incident on campus Friday.

Eric M. Camp, 18, is charged with one count of sexual battery.  According to the University Police Department, Camp is from Gulfport.

Authorities said a Southern Miss student reported the incident to a McCarty Hall resident assistant, who informed UPD around 4 p.m. Friday.

Camp is being held at the Forrest County Regional Jail. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance early next week, and will also be subject to student disciplinary action under the USM Student Code of Conduct.

Students are reminded that in addition to UPD, the Title IX office can be of assistance with incidents of sexual misconduct or assault.

The Title IX coordinator, Dr. Rebecca Malley, is available to offer support or assistance to students with related concerns. She can be reached at 601.266.6804 or rebecca.malley@usm.edu.

