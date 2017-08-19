Jefferson Davis County wins first game in program history

Jefferson Davis County is undefeated in its program history. The first-year school defeated Harrison Central 25-10 on Friday to open the 2017 season. Bassfield and Prentiss high schools consolidated to form Jefferson Davis County this year, and the Jaguars didn't waste time making a name for themselves in class 3A football.More >>
Jefferson Davis County is undefeated in its program history. The first-year school defeated Harrison Central 25-10 on Friday to open the 2017 season. Bassfield and Prentiss high schools consolidated to form Jefferson Davis County this year, and the Jaguars didn't waste time making a name for themselves in class 3A football.More >>