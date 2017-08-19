Jefferson Davis County wins first game in program history - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jefferson Davis County wins first game in program history

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
Jefferson Davis County won its first game in program history over Harrison Central. Courtesy: WDAM Jefferson Davis County won its first game in program history over Harrison Central. Courtesy: WDAM
Gulfport, MS (WDAM) -

Jefferson Davis County is undefeated in its program history.

The first-year school defeated Harrison Central 25-10 on Friday to open the 2017 season.

Bassfield and Prentiss high schools consolidated to form Jefferson Davis County this year, and the Jaguars didn't waste time making a name for themselves in class 3A football.

Harrison Central led 10-0 early on before Jefferson Davis junior Jafharis McKines raced 50 yards to the end zone to give the Jaguars a 13-10 halftime lead.

Jags junior James Washington plowed ahead for a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend JDC's lead to 19-10. McKines added another touchdown - a modest 15-yard run, this time - to put Jefferson Davis up 25-10.

The Jaguars celebrated their first win in program history by lifting the Jack C. Thompson Memorial Trophy.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • RAW VIDEO: North Forrest v. Lumberton

    RAW VIDEO: North Forrest v. Lumberton

  • Lumberton outlasts North Forrest, 12-8

    Lumberton outlasts North Forrest, 12-8

    Saturday, August 19 2017 12:59 AM EDT2017-08-19 04:59:32 GMT
    Davion Edwards ran for 124 yards and a touchdown Friday night in Lumberton High School’s 12-8 victory over North Forrest High School in Eatonville. The junior scored ripped off a 41-yard run that set up his 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, as he scoried what turned out to be the game-winning points for the visiting Panthers. But Edwards’ biggest run was an 8-yard carry with less than 2 minutes left in the game and Lumberton facing a fourth-and-3 at the North Fo...More >>
    Davion Edwards ran for 124 yards and a touchdown Friday night in Lumberton High School’s 12-8 victory over North Forrest High School in Eatonville. The junior scored ripped off a 41-yard run that set up his 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, as he scoried what turned out to be the game-winning points for the visiting Panthers. But Edwards’ biggest run was an 8-yard carry with less than 2 minutes left in the game and Lumberton facing a fourth-and-3 at the North Fo...More >>

  • Jefferson Davis County wins first game in program history

    Jefferson Davis County wins first game in program history

    •   
Powered by Frankly