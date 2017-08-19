Jefferson Davis County wins first game in program history

Jefferson Davis County won its first game in program history over Harrison Central. Courtesy: WDAM

Jefferson Davis County is undefeated in its program history.

The first-year school defeated Harrison Central 25-10 on Friday to open the 2017 season.

Bassfield and Prentiss high schools consolidated to form Jefferson Davis County this year, and the Jaguars didn't waste time making a name for themselves in class 3A football.

Harrison Central led 10-0 early on before Jefferson Davis junior Jafharis McKines raced 50 yards to the end zone to give the Jaguars a 13-10 halftime lead.

Jags junior James Washington plowed ahead for a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend JDC's lead to 19-10. McKines added another touchdown - a modest 15-yard run, this time - to put Jefferson Davis up 25-10.

The Jaguars celebrated their first win in program history by lifting the Jack C. Thompson Memorial Trophy.

