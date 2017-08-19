Oak Grove defeats Purvis in season opener

Oak Grove showed out Friday, opening the 2017 season with a 45-7 win at Purvis.

The Warriors showcased plenty of offensive weapons, including the likes of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, wide outs Kevin Barnett and Deltarus Thompson and running backs Hayes Maples and Jack Harris (both star on defense as well).

Plumlee opened the scoring with a touchdown run of his own. He followed this with a touchdown pass to Thompson to make it 14-0.

A run from Maples made it 21-0 in the second quarter.

