Sign posted at midtown construction site to help out neighboring business

As Midtown development in Hattiesburg is well underway, revenue has been down for a neighboring business due to the construction.

Bop's Frozen Custard has experienced a loss in revenue since construction for The District at Midtown began outside their front door, but on Friday a surprise sign was posted to help out the business.

"Eat at Bop's Frozen Custard" reads the sign posted high on a structure at the construction site for all to see.

"What a nice surprise from our neighbors-to-be in midtown! We sincerely appreciate it, and strongly advise that everyone take their advice," Bop's wrote on its official Facebook page.

The District at Midtown will include restaurants, retail shops, a five-story hotel and an apartment component.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.