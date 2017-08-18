Sign posted at midtown construction site to help out neighboring - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sign posted at midtown construction site to help out neighboring business

Source: Bop's Frozen Custard Facebook page Source: Bop's Frozen Custard Facebook page
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

As Midtown development in Hattiesburg is well underway, revenue has been down for a neighboring business due to the construction. 

Bop's Frozen Custard has experienced a loss in revenue since construction for The District at Midtown began outside their front door, but on Friday a surprise sign was posted to help out the business.

"Eat at Bop's Frozen Custard" reads the sign posted high on a structure at the construction site for all to see. 

"What a nice surprise from our neighbors-to-be in midtown! We sincerely appreciate it, and strongly advise that everyone take their advice," Bop's wrote on its official Facebook page. 

 The District at Midtown will include restaurants, retail shops, a five-story hotel and an apartment component.  

