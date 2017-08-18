School districts prepare for Solar Eclipse - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

School districts prepare for Solar Eclipse

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
Connect
Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

As people are across the county eagerly wait to see the solar eclipse Monday, school districts are working to keep kids safe as it happens.

Lamar County Assistant Superintendent Wayne Folkes said excitement is building in Lamar County around the solar eclipse.

He said they want students to have the best experience but a safe one.

“Our students are getting excited about hearing about the eclipse and the opportunity to learn about it," Folkes said. "We also have to be responsible in how to look at it, how to observe and those types of things."

School Leaders in Lamar County say no students will be allowed to look up to the sky without the proper eye wear, and regular sunglasses won’t cut it.

“We’re getting permission slips signed by the parents signed by the parents that this child may go outside with the proper eyewear and they’re going over those procedures with those students,” Folkes said.

Students in the Laurel School District will stay indoors.

In a statement on the district’s website, they wrote, “Due to the potential for eye damage, students in the Laurel School District will not be allowed to view Monday’s solar eclipse outdoors. Students will remain indoors unless checked out by a parent or guardian. All outdoor activities during these times are canceled at all grade levels.”

Petal school officials said they have safety measures in place for students to take advantage of this educational opportunity.

 Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg, Petal ready for Saturday night football

    Hattiesburg, Petal ready for Saturday night football

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:14:41 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM
    Both Hattiesburg and Petal high schools got a taste of the 2017 season ahead  during a few quarters worth of jamboree football. Now, both the Tigers and the Panthers are ready for the real thing, and the teams will square off in one of the Pine Belt’s most anticipated games of the opening weekend of high school football. “I’m just anxious to play somebody,” Petal coach Marcus Boyles said. “It’s really hard to evaluate yourselves without ...More >>
    Both Hattiesburg and Petal high schools got a taste of the 2017 season ahead  during a few quarters worth of jamboree football. Now, both the Tigers and the Panthers are ready for the real thing, and the teams will square off in one of the Pine Belt’s most anticipated games of the opening weekend of high school football. “I’m just anxious to play somebody,” Petal coach Marcus Boyles said. “It’s really hard to evaluate yourselves without ...More >>

  • School districts prepare for Solar Eclipse

    School districts prepare for Solar Eclipse

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:07:38 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    As people are across the county eagerly wait to see the solar eclipse Monday, but school districts are working to keep kids safe as it happens. 

    More >>

    As people are across the county eagerly wait to see the solar eclipse Monday, but school districts are working to keep kids safe as it happens. 

    More >>

  • Petal leads districts in state testing results

    Petal leads districts in state testing results

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:05:35 GMT
    Comparison of grade-level results from 2015-16 to 2016-17. Source: Mississippi Department of Education.Comparison of grade-level results from 2015-16 to 2016-17. Source: Mississippi Department of Education.

    Results from the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program show reading and math scores have improved since the program debuted two years ago.

    More >>

    Results from the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program show reading and math scores have improved since the program debuted two years ago.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly