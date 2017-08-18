School districts prepare for Solar Eclipse

As people are across the county eagerly wait to see the solar eclipse Monday, school districts are working to keep kids safe as it happens.

Lamar County Assistant Superintendent Wayne Folkes said excitement is building in Lamar County around the solar eclipse.

He said they want students to have the best experience but a safe one.

“Our students are getting excited about hearing about the eclipse and the opportunity to learn about it," Folkes said. "We also have to be responsible in how to look at it, how to observe and those types of things."

School Leaders in Lamar County say no students will be allowed to look up to the sky without the proper eye wear, and regular sunglasses won’t cut it.

“We’re getting permission slips signed by the parents signed by the parents that this child may go outside with the proper eyewear and they’re going over those procedures with those students,” Folkes said.

Students in the Laurel School District will stay indoors.

In a statement on the district’s website, they wrote, “Due to the potential for eye damage, students in the Laurel School District will not be allowed to view Monday’s solar eclipse outdoors. Students will remain indoors unless checked out by a parent or guardian. All outdoor activities during these times are canceled at all grade levels.”

Petal school officials said they have safety measures in place for students to take advantage of this educational opportunity.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.