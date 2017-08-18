Lamar hunters asked to help State test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease

The Purvis Fire Dept. is one of five drop off points for deer heads to be tested by the Miss. Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Photo Credit WDAM.

Lamar County Supervisors are hoping some hunters will help the State test for a debilitating disease in white-tailed deer.

Supervisors have approved the use of five county fire stations as drop-off points for heads of deer killed in a five-mile area around Slade Road.

Hunters can deposit the heads in tornado shelters at each station and the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will test them for Chronic Wasting Disease.

"There were some deer population in the county that were illegally imported, they came from an area that (Chronic Wasting Disease) had been prevalent," said Jody Waits, Lamar County administrator. :They're not saying those deer were infected, but what they need to do over the next three years is sample deer killed within a five mile radius of that high-fenced area where the deer were. During the tornado of recent, it blew the fence down and those suspect deer got out into the general population."

The following stations will be drop off points:

Purvis Volunteer Fire Dept.-805 Main St., Purvis

Pine Ridge Station #2-624 Purvis-Oloh Rd., Purvis

Oak Grove Station #2-236 Old Okahola School Road, Purvis

Pine Ridge Station #1-1460 Highway 589, Purvis

Southeast Lamar Station #2-2394 Little Black Creek Rd., Lumberton

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.