HPD and HFD officers and firefighters become child seat safety certified

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Today members of Hattiesburg Fire Department and Hattiesburg Police Department completed a certified course in child seat
safety.
 
Instructors showed the group of 13 how to properly install and inspect child safety seats. The group also held a car seat safety checkpoint free to the public.

The goal of the three-day course is to prevent or lower the number of injuries to children hurt in automobile accidents.

"Statistics show that over 80% of the parents do not know how to install their child safety seats properly," HPD officer Chad Young said. "Today were here basically to educate them and get them more aware how to install them properly and the right way.

For those wanting to know if their child seat is meeting the safety requirements you could go to their website at https://www.nhtsa.gov/. Also, the Hattiesburg Police Department and Fire Station Number 1 are places to go and get someone to check it out as well.

"You can't stress out enough to parents especially new parents how important it is for their child to be in a safety seat," Young said. "We have been educated and now it's up to us to educate the public how safe it should be."

