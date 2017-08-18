HPD and HFD officers and firefighters become child seat safety certified

As people are across the county eagerly wait to see the solar eclipse Monday, but school districts are working to keep kids safe as it happens.More >>
As people are across the county eagerly wait to see the solar eclipse Monday, but school districts are working to keep kids safe as it happens.More >>
Results from the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program show reading and math scores have improved since the program debuted two years ago.More >>
Results from the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program show reading and math scores have improved since the program debuted two years ago.More >>
Today members of Hattiesburg Fire Department and Hattiesburg Police Department completed a certified course in child seat
safety.
Today members of Hattiesburg Fire Department and Hattiesburg Police Department completed a certified course in child seat
safety.
Lamar County Supervisors are hoping some hunters will help the State test for a debilitating disease in white-tailed deer.More >>
Lamar County Supervisors are hoping some hunters will help the State test for a debilitating disease in white-tailed deer.More >>