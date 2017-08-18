Oil spilled on Highway 49 near South Gate Road - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

traffic

Oil spilled on Highway 49 near South Gate Road

Source: MDOT Traffic camera Source: MDOT Traffic camera
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation oil has been spilled on Highway 49. 

No lanes are closed at this time, but northbound lane traffic near South Gate Road is delayed. 

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area until the oil has been cleaned up. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly