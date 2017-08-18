Local coffeehouse hosts another Superhero Saturday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local coffeehouse hosts another Superhero Saturday

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Superhero Saturday takes place August 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at JavaWerks Coffeehouse, located at 2902 Hardy Street, Suite 10.  Like www.facebook.com/TEAMJOHNBOY for more details.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.    
 

Powered by Frankly