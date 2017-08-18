Laurel police searching for missing man

The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

According to LPD, Brandon Bester, 27, was reported missing on Monday.

He was last seen in Laurel and is 5'9 and 225 pounds.

If you have any information on Bester's whereabouts contact LPD at 601-399-4440.

