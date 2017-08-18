Laurel man charged with child abuse

A Laurel man has been charged with child abuse.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were dispatched to South Central Regional Medical Center Thursday in reference to a child abuse complaint.

It was reported to police that a 10-year-old child was receiving treatment for injuries sustained after being "harshly disciplined" by a family member.

According to LPD the suspect, Melvin Brown, was charged at SCRMC with felony child abuse.

Brown's bond was set at $25,000.

