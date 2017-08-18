Man sentenced to 40 years after impregnating his daughter

A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man who was illegally in the country to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.

Natalio Vitervo-Vasquez pleaded guilty to sexual battery with a victim under the age of 14 Friday morning.

In court, the district attorney stated a child, at the age of eleven, determined she was pregnant at a medical center. Medical officials found conception would have been at ten years of age.

The district attorney said the girl told officials her father, Natalio Vitervo-Vasquez, took her to a hotel room where "he touched her and gave her something to drink." The DA also stated the girl told officials the drink made her sleepy.

According to the district attorney, in November of 2016 the girl gave birth to a baby boy with multiple birth defects. That baby died in surgery at a medical facility in Jackson.

The district attorney said DNA was taken from the mother and the baby, which returned a 99.99% probability that Vasquez was the father.

A translator was in the courtroom Friday for Vasquez, who told Circuit Judge Jon Mark Weathers Vasquez could not speak English. The translator also told the judge Vasquez could not read or write. When asked for a social security number, the translator for Vasquez stated he did not have one.

The district attorney told Judge Weathers Vasquez had already been deported twice.

Judge Weathers sentenced Vasquez to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Vasquez must serve 25 years of that sentence and is to be immediately deported when released.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.