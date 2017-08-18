Woman found beaten, unresponsive in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in a case where a woman was found beaten and unresponsive in the Hub City.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m., officers responded to a call for service at the end of Julian Street, and discovered an unresponsive black female, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

“The female was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital, with extensive trauma to her face,” said McLemore.

McLemore added that she is currently in a medically induced coma and being treated in the ICU.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

