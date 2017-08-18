Woman found beaten, unresponsive in Hub City

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation oil has been spilled on Highway 49.More >>
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation oil has been spilled on Highway 49.More >>
The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.More >>
The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.More >>
A Laurel man has been charged with child abuse.More >>
A Laurel man has been charged with child abuse.More >>
A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of his girlfriend in court Friday morning.More >>
A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of his girlfriend in court Friday morning.More >>