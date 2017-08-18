Pine Belt Idol Official Contest Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WDAM, LLC - 2362 HWY 11 MOSELLE MOSELLE, MS 39459 , LAUREL FORD – 2018 MS-15 Laurel, MS 39440 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 10:00am on 9/9/17 and ends at 3:00pm on 9/9/17 . Promotion is subject to local, state, and federal laws, and is void where prohibited . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules . This promotion is no way sponsored by, endorsed by, or associated in any way with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. All times herein are central time zone.

In the event production of the upcoming season of ABC’s American Idol (currently scheduled to begin in January 2018) (the “Program”) is cancelled or postponed, the prizing may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor.

Entering this Promotion is not an audition for the Program itself. Individuals eligible for the Program may also learn how to audition by visiting www.americanidol.com.

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Covington, Forrest, Jones, Jasper, Lamar, Marion, Perry, Wayne , who are 15 – 28 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of WDAM -TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Text and messaging rates may apply.

To participate in this Promotion, entrant must meet the eligibility requirements for the Program, which can be reviewed at www.americanidol.com and are attached to these rules as Exhibit A. Additionally, entrants must be able to prove that:

By June 11, 2017, entrant must be 15 to 28 years old (which means entrant must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If entrant was born before or after this window, he/she is not eligible to participate in this Promotion.

Entrant must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout this Promotion and the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post show agreements provided by American Idol Productions, Inc., the producer of the Program (the “Producer”), or any of the other Program Entities (as defined below).

To accept an invitation to participate in the competition portion of the Program, entrant must be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Sponsor(s) that he/she does not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit him/her from fully participating in the Program and/or entering into any contracts required by Producer, including, but not limited to, an exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement and an exclusive management contract (subject to paragraph (d) below).

In the event that entrant already has a management contract prior to his/her first audition in front of the Promotion judges, the requirement to enter into a management contract shall not apply to entrant provided that entrant can demonstrate to the satisfaction of Sponsor(s) that such contract commenced prior to the date of his/her first audition in front of the Promotion judges. By accepting an invitation to be a participant in this Promotion, entrant must timely complete and return such participant agreements, releases and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to him/her by the Sponsor(s) or Producers.

Entrant must not currently be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one (1) year after the initial exhibition of the final episode of the Program in which you appear (if selected to participate).

As of June 11, 2017 and continuing through the completion of the Program’s competition, neither the entrant nor any of the entrant’s immediate family members or members of entrant’s household (whether related or not), may be an employee, officer or director of: (a) NEG Operations Inc. and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Touring LLC, 19 Recordings Limited and 19 TV Limited) (collectively, the “19 Companies”); (b) American Idol Productions, Inc. (“Producer”); (c) American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”); (d) FremantleMedia North America, Inc. (“FremantleMedia”); (e) Telescope Inc.; (f) any of the foregoing entities’ respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies; (g) any person or entity involved in the casting, auditions, development, production, distribution, or other exploitation of the Program or any variation thereof; (h) any known, major sponsor of the Program; or (i) any person or entity supplying services or prizes to the Program. The entities described in the preceding sentence shall be referred to herein, individually and collectively, as the “Program Entities.”

Entrant must accurately complete all documents provided by Sponsor(s) or any other entity providing services to this Promotion.

Entrant must also comply with any other eligibility requirements imposed by the Producer or ABC.

Please note that in order to enjoy the full benefit of any prize offered as part of this Promotion, entrant must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities.

Sponsor(s) has the sole discretion to make determinations of contestant eligibility, which are binding and final in all respects, and Sponsor(s) reserves the right to change any of the eligibility requirements at any time. In addition, entrant acknowledges and agrees that Sponsor(s) has the sole discretion at any time to render ineligible and disqualify any person who, in Sponsor(s) sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with the development, production, administration, judging, exhibition or other exploitation of the Promotion such that his or her participation in the Promotion could create the appearance of impropriety.

How to Enter . There is one (1) way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 8:00 am on 8/19/2017 individuals can log on to www.wdam.com/pinebeltidol and print out the online registration form. Entrants will then need to come to Laurel Ford 2810 MS 15 Laurel, MS between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm on 9/9/2017 to audition in person in front of our panel of judges with a song between :30 - :60 in length. Entries must be received by order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.]

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that ABC, Producers, WDAM -TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WDAM -TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information, including but not limited to the entrant’s contact information, email address, and all information contained in the entrant’s social media profile, to ABC, Producers, or the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WDAM -TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by ABC, Producers, or the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below).

Ownership and Publicity Rights. By submitting an entry in any form, entrant represents and warrants that he/she owns the copyrights and moral rights to any and all artistic or commercial works contained in his/her entry, including any images, logos, music, videos, and/or literary or written content (even if such works are in the background). In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this Promotion, entrant grants ABC, Producers, and Sponsor(s) the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the entrant. Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has the right to grant all of the rights in this paragraph to ABC, Producers, and the Sponsor(s), and that he/she has secured all third party rights, including but not limited to copyrights, trademark, and privacy rights contained within his/her entry. Entrant represents and warrants that the entry is original and that all factual statements contained in it are true and correct and not exaggerated. If at any time Sponsor(s) receive a request to remove any entry from Sponsor(s) broadcast, website, blog, twitter account, message board, podcast, social media profile, mobile application, or other media claiming entrant’s failure to secure or possess any of the rights contained herein, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove the submission and eliminate entrant from further consideration in this promotion. If any entry: (1) contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, defamatory, or racially or morally offensive; (2) does not comply with these rules; or (3) does not meet Sponsor(s) standards for any reason whatsoever, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to reject the entry as ineligible for submission. Please see our website’s Terms of Service for terms and conditions on content submissions.

Social Media. To the extent this promotion is conducted on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, Vine, LinkedIn, YouTube, Tumblr, FourSquare, Instagram, Pinterest, Meetup, or Spotify (“Social Media Site(s)”), or any application associated with the Sponsor(s) on these websites, entrant agrees to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application, the Social Media Sites, and these Rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application or the Social Media Sites, and to delete any of entrant’s related comments, posts, tweets, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile, account, blog or handle through the application or Social Media Site. Any questions regarding the identity or owner of the entrant’s social media profile, URL, twitter handle, blog, username, account, or email address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entrant agrees that Sponsor(s) are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, or dissemination of any personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by the Social Media Sites, third party advertisers, or any other transferees. By submitting an entry, entrant(s) understand(s) that the Social Media Sites and their third party advertisers may electronically collect, disclose, and/or disseminate personal information in their profile, account, or handle, whether publicly available and/or generated by their own activity, tracking cookies, bugs, or otherwise. Please see the Social Media Sites’ privacy policies and terms of use for more information. Entrant understands that unless explicitly identified as a Sponsor herein, this promotion is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. Entrants who create multiple social media profiles or accounts in order to increase his/her odds of winning may be disqualified by the Sponsor(s).

Prize(s) . [ML1] A total of 7 FRONT OF THE LINE PASSES will be awarded to the New Orleans American Idol audition held on 9/14/2017. Sponsor(s) is not responsible for winners’ travel accommodations to auditions. All other travel accommodations and related expenses are the responsibility of the winner. If winner is unable to attend the audition for any reason, the prize is forfeited.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

Any prize awarded during this Promotion is subject to these rules, including but not limited to Section 10 below, and the American Idol Audition Terms and Conditions, which are available for review at www.americanidol.com.

How the Prizes are Awarded . Entrants will audition with a song between :30 - :60 in length in front of our panel of judges between 9 am – 3 pm on 9/9/2017. The judges will use score cards to tabulate the entrant’s performance. After all entrants have performed for the judges, the score cards will be tabulated and 7 entrants with the highest scores will win a Front of the Line pass to the New Orleans American Idol Audition held 9/14/2017.

Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . A driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof that entrant is the owner of an account or profile is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release, and a liability release prior to accepting prize. Failing compliance with any of these conditions, the winner will forfeit his/her selection and Sponsor(s) shall have the right but not the obligation to select another winner(s) based on the original judging criteria. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by 9/13/17 or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WDAM -TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WDAM -TV if WDAM -TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WDAM -TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, defamation, invasion of privacy, misappropriation of likeness, false light, copyright or trademark infringement, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. By entering this promotion, entrant fully and completely releases the Social Media Sites from any liability associated with or related to participation in this promotion.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by WDAM -TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WDAM -TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).