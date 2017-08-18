USM Continues Pattern of Success with Gilman Scholarships

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi is far and away the state’s leader in the securement of Gilman scholarships with eight more students earning the prestigious award in the past year. This brings the University’s total number of Gilman Scholars to 16 over the past two years, while Mississippi as a whole has produced 34.

Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas. The Gilman Scholarship supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad and, since 2001, has enabled more than 24,000 outstanding Americans of diverse backgrounds to engage in a meaningful educational experience abroad.

“The Gilman provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to gain international experience,” said Robyn Curtis, director, Nationally Competitive Awards at USM. “Gilman Scholars don’t have to own 4.0 GPA’s, but they do have to be interested in exploring the world and getting answers to big questions. I’m especially excited because a recent rules change means even more of our study abroad programs are eligible this year.”

The past year’s winners from USM include the following (with classifications, hometowns, majors and current study program):

Janeka Jenkins, senior from Jackson, Miss., nursing major, Spanish in Spain

Kahdijah Ross, senior from Gulfport, Miss., Child and Family Studies, British Studies

Kapriyah Crosby, a junior from Hattiesburg, Miss., pre-Nursing, Public Health Internship in Uganda

Ariel Elliott, senior from Meridian, Miss., Criminology, British Studies

Hailey Ulrich, senior from Biloxi, Miss., Spanish Licensure, Spanish in Peru

Terrance Horton, senior from Ridgeland, Miss., Business, French in France

Tyrus Hill, senior from Moss Point, Miss., Theater, British Studies

Amanda Yates, junior from Saucier, Miss., Political Science, The Hague exchange program

Curtis works closely with the University’s Study Abroad staff to ensure that students eligible for Pell Grant aid are aware of the opportunities afforded by the Gilman Scholarship. This partnership has contributed significantly to USM’s success in gaining Gilman awards.

Curtis wants to remind students that deadlines are approaching in October for the spring and summer Gilman award cycles. Students considering a study abroad program should contact Curtis to schedule an appointment.

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is named for the late U.S. Congressman who served in the House of Representatives for 30 years and chaired the House Foreign Relations Committee.

For more information about how to apply for the Gilman Scholarship and other nationally competitive awards, call 601.266.4533 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/honors/office-nationally-competitive-awards

