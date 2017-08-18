Forecast: Hot and humid today with a few scattered thunderstorms.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

It's going to be hot and humid today in the area with highs in the lower to 90s with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

For Saturday and Sunday it will continue to be hot and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening with lows in the mid 70s.

Out in the tropics, things continue to be active. For the latest on that, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic