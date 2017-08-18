Forecast: Hot and humid today with a few scattered thunderstorms.

We have doctors live on News 7 Sunrise NOW answering your questions about safety concerns during the solar eclipse. Ask your question here!More >>
We have doctors live on News 7 Sunrise NOW answering your questions about safety concerns during the solar eclipse. Ask your question here!More >>
For the second consecutive year, Presbyterian Christian School and West Marion High School opened a football season by going at one another tooth and nail for the better part of two-and-a-half quarters. And, for the second consecutive season, the Bobcats eventually wore down the Trojans over the last 18 minutes of the game, as PCS pulled away Thursday night for a 38-18 victory.More >>
For the second consecutive year, Presbyterian Christian School and West Marion High School opened a football season by going at one another tooth and nail for the better part of two-and-a-half quarters. And, for the second consecutive season, the Bobcats eventually wore down the Trojans over the last 18 minutes of the game, as PCS pulled away Thursday night for a 38-18 victory.More >>