UPDATE: Missing Lamar County woman found safe

A missing Lamar County woman has been found safe by authorities.

Charlotte Arlene Cordova, 29, was found safe in Hattiesburg, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. She had been reported missing on Tuesday after not being seen since Aug. 13.

“She was reported missing be her husband, and is not known to be in a vehicle,” Rigel said.

