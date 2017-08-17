Dangers of taking pictures of the Solar Eclipse - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Dangers of taking pictures of the Solar Eclipse

By Patrick Bigbie, Weekend Meterologist
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The solar eclipse is coming up on Monday, and while some of you may want to document it by taking pictures, you'll have to use precautions or else risk destroying your camera.

Cameras are just like the human eyes, they are very sensitive to light. So what happens to your camera if you point it at the sun with out protection? 

"It's almost like the old days of when you have your magnifying glass and you burn a hole in something,"  said Dr. Steve Coleman of the University of Southern Mississippi's School of Mass Communication and Journalism. "The same thing will happen to the sensor in your camera. One the sensor is damaged, you camera is pretty much shot."

So what are some of the things that you can do to safely take pictures of the eclipse?

"There is a specific solar type filter for you camera," Coleman said. "Usually you put it over the lens, that way you protect the camera itself."

Those filters are pretty cheap too. You can also use your solar eclipse glasses to take pictures of the eclipse by putting the lens over the camera.

So just be sure to use some sort of solar protection on your camera. Not only will your picture turn out better, but you'll be able to use your camera for years to come.

