Dangers of taking pictures of the Solar Eclipse

Two University of Southern Mississippi Honors College students just completed a cross-country trip on bicycles to raise money for their fraternity's charity.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
The solar eclipse is coming up on Monday and while some of you may want to document it by taking pictures, you'll have to use precautions or else risk destroying your camera. Cameras are just like the human eyes, they are very sensitive to light. So what happens to your camera if you point it at the sun with out protection? Dr. Steve Coleman at USM's School of Mass Communication and Journalism says "It's almost like the old days of when you have your magnifying glass and y...More >>
Thursday marks the 48th anniversary of Hurricane Camille making landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, devastating the coastline and the Pine Belt. Camille made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane just after 11 p.m. in Pass Christian with winds of 175 mph. Other estimates placed the winds near 190 mph with gusts of 230 mph. The exact speed will never be known since Camille destroyed all of the weather sensors along the coast at landfall. Storm surge reached 24 feet along th...More >>
William Carey University posted a banner men’s soccer season in 2016, and apparently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics soccer coaches are expecting more of the same from the Crusaders. WCU was ranked seventh in the 2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 poll, which was released Thursday. Last season, Coach Barry Farrell guided the Crusaders to their first ever Southern State Athletic Conference men’s soccer crown. WCU went 16-3-2 and wound up ranked ...More >>
