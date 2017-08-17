Carey men’s soccer ranked 7th in NAIA preseason poll

William Carey University posted a banner men’s soccer season in 2016, and apparently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics soccer coaches are expecting more of the same from the Crusaders.

WCU was ranked seventh in the 2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 poll, which was released Thursday.

Last season, Coach Barry Farrell guided the Crusaders to their first ever Southern State Athletic Conference men’s soccer crown. WCU went 16-3-2 and wound up ranked ninth in the final NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll.

Carey (1-0) opened the 2017 season Tuesday with a dominating 4-0 win over the University of West Alabama, a Division II member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Senior Chance Bourdene and junior Michael Conejero each scored two goals for the Crusaders against the Tigers.

