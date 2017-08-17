Bank donates $16K to R3SM

A local bank partnered with a larger regional bank to donate $16,000 to the local non profit R3SM.



The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is a lender bank to a Hattiesburg bank called "The First, A National Banking Association" and the funds from this check happened through a grant program for community development initiatives across a five-state region.

The regional bank matched the local bank three-to-one, which made the $16,000 donation possible.

The non profit plans to use the monies for staffing and maintenance of it's headquarters and volunteer house on Buschman Street in Hattiesburg.

“What we would like to think that this grant is going to help us sustain to get farther to get our mission throughout the community,” said R3SM CEO Mavis Creagh.

