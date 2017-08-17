Lighthouse Mission gets $20K grant from Federal Home Loan, local banks

It appears that both North Forrest High School coach Anthony Dillon and Lumberton High School coach Zach Jones have been telling their players pretty much the same about the teams’ season opener. “It’s a good thing we’re playing them on our home field,” Dillon said of his Eagles’ 7 p.m. showdown with the Panthers in Eatonville. “Hopefully, that can give us a little more motivation with the home crowd right here where you’re fighting to ...