Hattiesburg Judge Evans announces retirement - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Judge Evans announces retirement

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry  A. Evans announced his retirement from the City of Hattiesburg. 

Evan revealed his plans on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the City. He has practiced law for 44 years, the majority of which has been spent representing counties and municipalities, including Hattiesburg.

He began his service in 1992 as city attorney under the Ed Morgan administration and his role included the construction of the Convention Center, renovation of the Saenger Theatre and the city's annexation of Hwy 98 West of 40th Avenue, accordin to the release.

Johnny Dupree appointed Evans as Municipal Court Judge in 2012, and he has served in that role since. He has also represented the Forrest County Emergency Management District and the Industrial Park Commission throughout his career. 

According to the release, during Evans has implemented policies and procedures to bring order to the court system and focused on providing alternatives to jail time during his time as a municipal court judge. Alternative programs created under his leadership include the establishment of truancy court and the expansion of the behavioral health court. 

“We are thankful for Judge Evans’ longstanding service to the City of Hattiesburg,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “He has played a vital role in cornerstone projects and he has moved the municipal court system forward tremendously. The foundation he has laid will help us as our new administration builds a stronger program around helping people.”

Evans' retirement will be effective Oct. 1.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Carey men’s soccer ranked 7th in NAIA preseason poll

    Carey men’s soccer ranked 7th in NAIA preseason poll

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:13:42 GMT
    William Carey University posted a banner men’s soccer season in 2016, and apparently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics soccer coaches are expecting more of the same from the Crusaders. WCU was ranked seventh in the 2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 poll, which was released Thursday. Last season, Coach Barry Farrell guided the Crusaders to their first ever Southern State Athletic Conference men’s soccer crown. WCU went 16-3-2 and wound up ranked ...More >>
    William Carey University posted a banner men’s soccer season in 2016, and apparently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics soccer coaches are expecting more of the same from the Crusaders. WCU was ranked seventh in the 2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 poll, which was released Thursday. Last season, Coach Barry Farrell guided the Crusaders to their first ever Southern State Athletic Conference men’s soccer crown. WCU went 16-3-2 and wound up ranked ...More >>

  • Bank donates $16K to R3SM

    Bank donates $16K to R3SM

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:08:44 GMT
    R3SM. Source: WDAMR3SM. Source: WDAM

    A local bank partnered with a larger regional bank to donate $16,000 to the local non profit R3SM. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is a lender bank to a Hattiesburg bank called "The First, A National Banking Association" and the funds from this check happened through a grant program for community development initiatives across a five-state region. The regional bank matched the local bank three-to-one, which made the $16,000 donation possible. The non p...

    More >>

    A local bank partnered with a larger regional bank to donate $16,000 to the local non profit R3SM. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is a lender bank to a Hattiesburg bank called "The First, A National Banking Association" and the funds from this check happened through a grant program for community development initiatives across a five-state region. The regional bank matched the local bank three-to-one, which made the $16,000 donation possible. The non p...

    More >>

  • Lumberton, North Forrest meet in 1st week prep throwdown

    Lumberton, North Forrest meet in 1st week prep throwdown

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:06:16 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    It appears that both North Forrest High School coach Anthony Dillon and Lumberton High School coach Zach Jones have been telling their players pretty much the same about the teams’ season opener. “It’s a good thing we’re playing them on our home field,” Dillon said of his Eagles’ 7 p.m. showdown with the Panthers in Eatonville. “Hopefully, that can give us a little more motivation with the home crowd right here where you’re fighting to ...

    More >>

    It appears that both North Forrest High School coach Anthony Dillon and Lumberton High School coach Zach Jones have been telling their players pretty much the same about the teams’ season opener. “It’s a good thing we’re playing them on our home field,” Dillon said of his Eagles’ 7 p.m. showdown with the Panthers in Eatonville. “Hopefully, that can give us a little more motivation with the home crowd right here where you’re fighting to ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly