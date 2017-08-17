Hattiesburg Judge Evans announces retirement

Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry A. Evans announced his retirement from the City of Hattiesburg.

Evan revealed his plans on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the City. He has practiced law for 44 years, the majority of which has been spent representing counties and municipalities, including Hattiesburg.

He began his service in 1992 as city attorney under the Ed Morgan administration and his role included the construction of the Convention Center, renovation of the Saenger Theatre and the city's annexation of Hwy 98 West of 40th Avenue, accordin to the release.

Johnny Dupree appointed Evans as Municipal Court Judge in 2012, and he has served in that role since. He has also represented the Forrest County Emergency Management District and the Industrial Park Commission throughout his career.

According to the release, during Evans has implemented policies and procedures to bring order to the court system and focused on providing alternatives to jail time during his time as a municipal court judge. Alternative programs created under his leadership include the establishment of truancy court and the expansion of the behavioral health court.

“We are thankful for Judge Evans’ longstanding service to the City of Hattiesburg,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “He has played a vital role in cornerstone projects and he has moved the municipal court system forward tremendously. The foundation he has laid will help us as our new administration builds a stronger program around helping people.”

Evans' retirement will be effective Oct. 1.

