Consider This: Support our high school football players

This week kicks off high school football in the Pine Belt. We are fortunate to have several high schools in the area with a loyal following of fans. While most high school games are played on Friday night, some games take place on Thursday or Saturday.

Regardless of when the games are played, be sure to support our local schools or the schools your children attend with your presence at the games. Football is a tradition here in the South. It is a great activity that the entire family can enjoy.

Consider This: This football season, support our local schools and cheer on your favorite team, including the players, cheerleaders, and the band. Encourage your own children to participate in an extracurricular activity and let them experience the rivalry, sportsmanship, and excitement of sports in the Pine Belt.

