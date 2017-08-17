Southern Miss students make cross-country bike trek for charity

Two University of Southern Mississippi Honors College students just completed a cross-country trip on bicycles to raise money for their fraternity's charity.



Cam Kenney from Mobile, Ala. and Will Ford from Oak Grove took part in the 30th anniversary "Journey of Hope" ride.



It was a fundraiser for Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity and supports services and programs for people with physical and mental disabilities.



Both riders began their trips on June 3 and concluded them in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 12.



Kenney started in San Francisco, while Ford began in Seattle.



Kenney raised more than $5,800 while Ford raised just over $7,000.

