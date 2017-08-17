Southern Miss students make cross-country bike trek for charity

A local bank partnered with a larger regional bank to donate $16,000 to the local non profit R3SM. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is a lender bank to a Hattiesburg bank called "The First, A National Banking Association" and the funds from this check happened through a grant program for community development initiatives across a five-state region. The regional bank matched the local bank three-to-one, which made the $16,000 donation possible. The non p...More >>
A local bank partnered with a larger regional bank to donate $16,000 to the local non profit R3SM. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is a lender bank to a Hattiesburg bank called "The First, A National Banking Association" and the funds from this check happened through a grant program for community development initiatives across a five-state region. The regional bank matched the local bank three-to-one, which made the $16,000 donation possible. The non p...More >>
It appears that both North Forrest High School coach Anthony Dillon and Lumberton High School coach Zach Jones have been telling their players pretty much the same about the teams’ season opener. “It’s a good thing we’re playing them on our home field,” Dillon said of his Eagles’ 7 p.m. showdown with the Panthers in Eatonville. “Hopefully, that can give us a little more motivation with the home crowd right here where you’re fighting to ...More >>
It appears that both North Forrest High School coach Anthony Dillon and Lumberton High School coach Zach Jones have been telling their players pretty much the same about the teams’ season opener. “It’s a good thing we’re playing them on our home field,” Dillon said of his Eagles’ 7 p.m. showdown with the Panthers in Eatonville. “Hopefully, that can give us a little more motivation with the home crowd right here where you’re fighting to ...More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2016-17 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2016-17 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department discussed the ongoing investigation into fraudulent activity at Southeastern Auto Sales, LLC in Laurel through a Thursday morning Facebook Live session.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department discussed the ongoing investigation into fraudulent activity at Southeastern Auto Sales, LLC in Laurel through a Thursday morning Facebook Live session.More >>