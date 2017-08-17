Dentist makes generous donation to animal shelter

During the month of July, Dr. Lake Garner matched all donations to Southern Pines Animal Shelter, up to $5,000.

The shelter, located on 31st Avenue, sees a high number of animal intake during the summer months. To help with increased expenses, Dr. Garner urged the Pine Belt to join him in donating to the dedicated non-profit organization.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2017, Dr. Garner will present a check to Southern Pines Animal Shelter. The event will be featured on Facebook Live, on both the shelter’s and dental office’s pages.

Dr. Garner thanks the community for being so giving, and for helping him reach such a substantial amount.

About Dr. Lake Garner

Dr. Garner is a lifelong area resident with experience as a local dentist for many years. He and his wife, Michelle, have been married for over 20 years and have three children. They are very active in the Hattiesburg community and with local charities, including the Pink Ribbon Fund.

Dr. Garner attended the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentistry, graduating in 1996. Before dental school, he completed his undergraduate education at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1992. Dr. Garner is a member of the American Dental Association and Mississippi Dental Association.