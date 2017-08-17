Man wanted on multiple felonies arrested in Columbia

A man who was wanted on multiple felony charges in Lauderdale County was arrested in Columbia, according to police.

Columbia police executed a felony warrant for the arrest of Kendrick Monice Jones. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Jones was in possession of a fire arm reported stolen after a burglary in Meridian.

Jones was transported to Marion Walthlall Correctional Facility where his bond was set at $2,000.

After Jones made bond, he was transported to Lauderdale County for felony charges he is facing there.

