High-risk warrant nets drive-by shooting suspect in Columbia

A high-risk warrant executed in Columbia nabbed a drive-by shooting suspect.

Police arrested Henry J. Peters on August 8 on D Street in connection to the July shooting.

According to CPD, Peters was arrested and charged with felony drive by shooting and felony fleeing.

Peters was transported to the Marion Walthall Correctional facility where his bond was set at $17,500 dollars.

