Four acres of marijuana growing fields discovered in MS

Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

MBN and Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Department, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are on scene now investigating.

According to MBN, at least four acres of marijuana growing fields have been found.

An underground bunker as well as generators were recovered as well.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as it becomes available.

