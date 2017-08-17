IHL board approves USM academic reorganization plan

A drafted plan for academic reorganization at the University of Southern Mississippi would decrease the number of colleges from six to four in an effort to have a more "efficient organizational structure."

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved The University of Southern Mississippi's plan for Academic Reorganization: Vision 2020 on Thursday.

Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs also announced the approval in an email to faculty and staff.

The email read:

Dear Faculty and Staff, This morning the State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees approved the University’s Plan for Academic Reorganization: Vision 2020. I want to thank each of you who were involved in the process of developing this plan. Your leadership and engagement enriched our final product, and I appreciate your contributions to this important work. We will soon begin specific discussions about the plan’s implementation, beginning with a presentation at the Academic Affairs Convocation exercises on August 25. I invite faculty and staff within Academic Affairs to join us at 10 a.m. on the Gulf Park campus or at 3 p.m. in Hattiesburg. Additional details will be forthcoming through the Academic Affairs listserv. Thank you again for your investment in this process. I look forward to working with you throughout the year. Sincerely, Steven R. Moser

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs

Implementation of the plan is expected to begin this fall and occur over the next two academic years, according to a news release issued by the university.

“Our ability to evolve will determine our level of success in today’s competitive landscape of higher education,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett in an issued statement. “I am excited about the transformative potential of the Plan for Academic Reorganization, and I appreciate the hard work of all who were involved in developing this strategic path forward for academic affairs at USM.”

The plan, named "Vision 2020," would decrease the number of colleges on campus from six to four. University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett submitted the plan for approval to the IHL board in July.

Under the plan the four colleges would be College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education and Human Sciences, and College of Nursing and Health Professions. This plan would combine the College of Arts and Letters and College of Science and Tech and eliminate the College of Health.

