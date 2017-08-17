Interstate traffic down to one lane near mile marker 65 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Interstate traffic down to one lane near mile marker 65

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Traffic on I-59 in Hattiesburg is down to one lane after an accident Thursday morning. 

A jackknifed flatbed 18-wheeler flipped into the median near mile marker 64. 

Traffic is down to one lane in the northbound lane. 

No injuries were reported, but drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

