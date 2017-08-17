Four depart Southern Miss baseball team

Four players will not return to the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team for the 2018 season and a freshman signee is expected to miss his initial season after surgery this summer.

USM coach Scott Berry confirmed Thursday that left-handed pitchers Trey Davidson and Jake Davis, right-handed pitcher Austin Millet and designated hitter/catcher Jake Viaene would be with the Golden Eagles for fall practice.

Vianene, a left-handed hitter from Moline, Ill., appeared in 23 games as a junior in 2017, hitting .324 (11 of 34) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored. He walked five times, struck out 12.

Millet had been with the Golden Eagles the past three years, redshirting after signing with USM out of East Ascension High School. The Prairieville, La., native appeared in 21 games over the 2016 and 2107 seasons, throwing 27 1/3 innings, all in relief, and posting a 1-3 record.

Millet was 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA as a freshman. He appeared in 13 games, allowing 10 hits over 19 innings. He walked 15 and struck nine.

As a sophomore in 2017, Millet went 0-2 with an 8.64 ERA. He appeared in eight games, allowing 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings. He walked seven and struck out nine.

Davis, a Cypress, Texas, native who transferred from Howard Community College, appeared in nine games as a junior, compiling a 4.70 ERA. He allowed nine hits in 7 2/3 innings, walking five and striking out eight.

Davidson, a Bakersfield, Calif., native who transferred from Wabash Valley Community College, was redshirted as a junior this spring.

Berry also confirmed that signee, Oak Grove High School left-hander Drew Boyd, is expected to miss the 2018 season after having surgery on his arm this summer.

The Golden Eagles, who posted the first 50-win season in program history in 2017 and hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2003, will open fall practice Sept. 18.