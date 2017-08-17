Forecast: A mostly warm and dry day expected in the area.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

It appears today maybe one of the driest days we have seen in weeks in the Pine Belt. Although we can't completely rule out an shower or thunderstorm most areas should remain dry with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

For Friday into the weekend typical August weather is expected with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The tropics are very active but at this time there are no indications our area will be affected anytime soon but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.