Forecast: A mostly warm and dry day expected in the area. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: A mostly warm and dry day expected in the area.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

It appears today maybe one of the driest days we have seen in weeks in the Pine Belt. Although we can't completely rule out an shower or thunderstorm most areas should remain dry with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

For Friday into the weekend typical August weather is expected with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The tropics are very active but at this time there are no indications our area will be affected anytime soon but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • PCS, West Marion to square off in season-opening rematch

    PCS, West Marion to square off in season-opening rematch

  • USM Graduates Receive Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarships

    USM Graduates Receive Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarships

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:51 AM EDT2017-08-17 07:51:24 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    University of Southern Mississippi graduates Justin Dyer, Kelly Hill and Lorenzo Spencer have been awarded the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship valued at $30,000 per year for their medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. 

    More >>

    University of Southern Mississippi graduates Justin Dyer, Kelly Hill and Lorenzo Spencer have been awarded the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship valued at $30,000 per year for their medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. 

    More >>

  • Kittrell, Wayne Academy looking to gain more attention

    Kittrell, Wayne Academy looking to gain more attention

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:44:25 GMT
    Markus KittrellMarkus Kittrell
    Markus Kittrell is well aware when people speak of Wayne County football, the assumption is the conversation will be of the public school War Eagles. Kitrell and his teammates would like to change that a bit this fall. “When you say Wayne County, everybody knows Wayne County High School, but it’s time for us to put it out there about Wayne Academy, where everybody will know about us,” said Kittrell, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound, two-way lineman for the Jaguars. Wayne Aca...More >>
    Markus Kittrell is well aware when people speak of Wayne County football, the assumption is the conversation will be of the public school War Eagles. Kitrell and his teammates would like to change that a bit this fall. “When you say Wayne County, everybody knows Wayne County High School, but it’s time for us to put it out there about Wayne Academy, where everybody will know about us,” said Kittrell, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound, two-way lineman for the Jaguars. Wayne Aca...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly