Free Eclipse Glasses at Wayne County Library

By Patrick Bigbie, Weekend Meterologist
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

If you're still trying to find some glasses to view the eclipse on Monday, you may not have to look any further than the local library.

The Waynesboro-Wayne County Public Library received a grant funded in part by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the National Science Foundation, NASA and Google to received 1,000 pairs of eclipse glasses.

Director of the Waynesboro-Wayne County Public Library Patsy Brewer said they applied for the solar eclipse glasses back in February. They found out in June that they has been awarded the grant.

The glasses are free to the public so anybody can get them. But that's not the only way that the Library is getting in the Eclipse Spirit! They're also planning on having a family viewing event at the Library.

"On Monday, we'll be setting up in front of the library from 12 until 1:30 and people can come by and take picture with astronaut props and the 'Houston we have a problem' sign," Brewer said. "We're also giving away moon rocks and  Eclipse candy and Milky Way bars and Moon Pies."

If you want a pair of the safety glasses you'll have to hurry on in. The started out with 1,00 here at the library but now they only have 200.

