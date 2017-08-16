STAR Academy opens in Wayne County

The Wayne County School District held a ribbon cutting for the new STAR Academy on Wednesday.

The academy is a drop-out prevention and catch-up program that gives underprivileged students the chance to complete an elementary education.

According to Curriculum Director Crystal Bates, the program will help students who have been retained in any grade level, but will primarily focus on eighth grade students.

"Hands-on, kinetic activity, strategies," Bates said. "Everything is technology driven, it is group-based, and it is all about collaboration with your peers.”

Classes will hold only 20 students per class. The state funded the academy by giving them a $900,000 grant.

