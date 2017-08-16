STAR Academy opens in Wayne County

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
Wayne County School District held a ribbon cutting for the new STAR Academy.
Seven months after a tornado destroyed the Ross Anatomy Lab at William Carey University, that facility has reopened. A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Ross Anatomy Lab. It is one-third larger than the old building and has major improvements to lighting, air ventilation and audio-video systems. It was renamed in honor of Randy and