15K in crystal meth seized, three arrested in Crystal Springs

A Jones County escapee is back in custody after walking off a work detail Thursday.More >>
New parents, Joshua and Abbye Sparks can't believe the coincidences of their first child birthday. They said their little one, Tyler Sparks, was the seventh baby born on July 17 2017 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. "So we were all laughing about how seven is his lucky number," Abbye said. But, both Joshua and Abbye say they truly believe luck had nothing to do with finally holding their first born. "He is our little miracle," Abbye said. The Sparks said ...More >>
A week-long investigation led to the arrest of three Crystal Springs men and the seizure of approximately $15,000 worth of crystal meth. Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Copiah County investigators discovered the drugs while serving a warrant at 215 Phyllis Ann Drive in Crystal Springs, according to a MBN press release. Investigators found approximately a pound of crystal meth and marijuana , which led to the men's arrest. "A pound of crystal methamph...More >>
The Laurel Fire Department with the assistance of South Central Regional Medical Center EMS crews helped rescue a trapped employee at Dunn Roadbuilders Friday.More >>
