15K in crystal meth seized, three arrested in Crystal Springs

A week-long investigation led to the arrest of three Crystal Springs men and the seizure of approximately $15,000 worth of crystal meth.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Copiah County investigators discovered the drugs while serving a warrant at 215 Phyllis Ann Drive in Crystal Springs, according to a MBN press release. Investigators found approximately a pound of crystal meth and marijuana , which led to the men's arrest.

"A pound of crystal methamphetamine is significant anywhere in this state," MBN Director John Dowdy said. "It is especially so in small-town Mississippi."

Joshua Tremaine Robinson, 26, Devangeleous Devonta Herbert, 22, and Eric Dwayne Hardy, 28, are charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the release.

The week-long investigation was conducted by the MBN with assistance from the Copiah County Sheriff Dept. and the Richland Police Dept.