15K in crystal meth seized, three arrested in Crystal Springs

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Joshua Tremaine Robinson Joshua Tremaine Robinson
Devangeleous Devonta Herbert Devangeleous Devonta Herbert
Eric Dwayne Hardy Eric Dwayne Hardy

A week-long investigation led to the arrest of three Crystal Springs men and the seizure of approximately $15,000 worth of crystal meth. 

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Copiah County investigators discovered the drugs while serving a warrant at 215 Phyllis Ann Drive in Crystal Springs, according to a MBN press release. Investigators found approximately a pound of crystal meth and marijuana , which led to the men's arrest. 

"A pound of crystal methamphetamine is significant anywhere in this state," MBN Director John Dowdy said. "It is especially so in small-town Mississippi."

Joshua Tremaine Robinson, 26, Devangeleous Devonta Herbert, 22, and Eric Dwayne Hardy, 28, are charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the release. 

The week-long investigation was conducted by the MBN with assistance from the Copiah County Sheriff Dept. and the Richland Police Dept.

