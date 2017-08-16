Missing Perry County man found deceased - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Missing Perry County man found deceased

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Source: Perry County Sheriff's Department Source: Perry County Sheriff's Department
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Perry County man that was reported missing on August 12th has been found deceased in Forrest County.

Donald Lynn Alford, 58, was reported missing last week according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

“Earlier today Forrest County authorities were following up on a lead that he may be out in the Brooklyn Janice Road area of Forrest County,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They did find him out there, he was just outside his vehicle.”

According to Nobles, Alford suffered from a liver disorder, and was on daily medication for his condition.

“No foul play was visible at the scene or suspected, but the case is still under investigation at this time,” said Nobles. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

